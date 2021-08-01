Nice home in need of a bit of TLC. Walk into the living room with nice windows and very spacious. Up a few steps and your in kitchen / dining room. Master is roomy and bathroom with garden tub for those long soaks. Another bedroom and full bath. Down a few steps and your in a very cozy familyroom. 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. The final basement is unfinished. Was finished at one time with pellet stove but flooded from the sprinkler system. System is down and not guaranteed. Close to school and shopping. Take a look at this one. Too good to pass.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $275,000
