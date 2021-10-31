 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $285,000

Great neighborhood, close to shopping, close to schools, this very clean and move-in ready home just listed! Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a play room that can easily be converted into a 5th bedroom by adding a door. Fresh interior paint as well as recently painted kitchen cabinets and a reverse osmosis system in the kitchen sink. Plenty of storage and a workbench in the basement. Home has a large deck in the back, automatic sprinkler system and the trampoline will stay with the home. Fridge also stays. Carpets were recently professionally cleaned on Oct 19th. Listing Agent is an owner of the property.

