Great neighborhood, close to shopping, close to schools, this very clean and move-in ready home just listed! Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a play room that can easily be converted into a 5th bedroom by adding a door. Fresh interior paint as well as recently painted kitchen cabinets and a reverse osmosis system in the kitchen sink. Plenty of storage and a workbench in the basement. Home has a large deck in the back, automatic sprinkler system and the trampoline will stay with the home. Fridge also stays. Carpets were recently professionally cleaned on Oct 19th. Listing Agent is an owner of the property.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body was found last week by a hunter
A search warrant was issued for Dudley’s home and four other minor children were found there
ELKO – A juvenile is facing felony charges after a school shooting threat was posted via social media.
ELKO – An Elko man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells.
ELKO – Four Elko County residents were selected to fill vacancies on the school board Tuesday, with one seat left empty.
ELKO – Deputies tracked down a shooting suspect from Utah and recovered a woman who had been shot and driven into Elko County on Thursday afternoon.
ELKO – A report on a pedestrian injury that occurred on Mountain City Highway earlier this month has been forwarded to the Elko City Attorney …
ELKO – A Crescent Valley man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police tracked down a vehicle used in the crimes.
ELKO — “I’m trying to figure out how to get our mule deer back,” Elko County Commissioner Wilde Brough told fellow commissioners this month.