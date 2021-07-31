4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,900

A beautiful tree street home that has been shown a TON of love and has so much history! Hardwood floors throughout the main level with 9 foot ceilings and a lot of natural light through the large windows. 2 bedrooms on the main level with a large den area/family room with a wood burning stove, and a recently renovated bath. Kitchen area has lots of storage and space for a dinning nook or coffee bar! Upstairs offers 2 more large bedrooms, one with a lovely built in desk area, a large loft area perfect for a family or game room with a half bath off the side. Built in Bookcases make it the perfect place for a library or home school space! The full basement could be used as an additional family room with tons of space for storage with built in shelving, and another room of the living area can be used as a hobby room or play area! There is also a single car detached garage with an extra long drive offering ample off street parking! The current owners have updated paint, flooring, some appliances, and so much more throughout this home! This house has so much Charm, It is a must see!