4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $309,999

This One of a kind upgraded home renovated to the nubs, Upgraded insulation, windows, heating, Air-conditioned. Hardwood floors with unique vaulted ceilings almost new kitchen as well as rest of this truly family home. Gas fireplace in Living room, Main bath has a Jetted tub with sound system &,rain shower head. Large airy windows. The double garage is detached with access off the alleyway. This is normal in the older part of much wanted Elko city. The rear of the home has a covered.patio .. In addition to the main floor 3 bedrooms, the finished basement has an office/bedroom along with a family room and spacious laundry room.. Attention entrepreneurs !!!!! This wonderful home is zoned City of Elko''s Residential business district A security system will be included.for all discriminating buyers to see and buy. The painters are on their way to paint all that is peeling especially in the front of the porch!!

