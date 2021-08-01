4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $315,000

a great family home in the Heart of Elko! This split level home has something for everyone! Coming up the stairs to the main level you notice a open concept living space that makes it easy to keep your eye on the kids while cooking dinner! The kitchen has been updated with beautiful selections and has a great flow! Enjoy looking out to your beautiful parklike backyard as you wash dishes or eat with the family in the warm dining area! 2 bedrooms on the main besides the master are great for the little ones, while the older kids can hang downstairs in the game room! Wood accents with galvanized steel give this space a fun feel that could also be your man cave or theater room! Rest of the lower level houses the utility/Laundry space, office area, half bath and 4th bedroom. Outside has a huge patio the hot tub is included with its own private gazebo, fire pit, fenced garden and dog run space. House has been well maintained with a brand new new roof in 2020. This amazing home will not last long!