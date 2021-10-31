4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $325,000

This 4 bedroom, 2 3/4 bath home has a large fully fenced back yard with a hot tub, a stamped concrete raised patio, play structure, a shed/workshop and beautiful park like landscaping. Spacious bonus/family room with a gas fireplace, a built in safe, and glass sliding doors that lead out to the back yard. There is a balcony off the charming kitchen and large dining area. This home boasts tons of natural light throughout! South facing windows on upper level have solar film on windows, all new light switches and outlet plugs throughout, new light fixtures, recently painted, new furnace and air conditioner in 2019. Seller to review all offers 11/1/21 at 5:00pm.