Model: The Topaz Status - Drywall Stage. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 1/10/22. Standard features: Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $332,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bail on the charges Mendive has been arrested on this year adds up to $48,205
ELKO – A 4-year-old girl who was abducted from Burley, Idaho, was located early Wednesday morning in Elko, according to Idaho officials.
ELKO – A Spring Creek man arrested for disturbing the peace at an Elko casino had to be hog-tied by police officers but was still able to kick…
"It will have the style of 'Caddyshack,' keeping it fun and colorful" while preserving the clean, neutral tones of the interior
Joseph M. Berumen, 62, of Reno was arrested Nov. 13, 2021, at South Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for driver disobeying peace officer endange…
ELKO – A West Wendover woman who was arrested at one casino for assault with a deadly weapon has been arrested again at another casino for fai…
ELKO – A Sacramento woman who was detained by police early Friday morning ended up being arrested on two counts of battery on a police officer.
Could be headed to Boise or Arizona
ELKO – An Elko man accused of sexually assault of a 7-year-old girl this summer has been booked into Elko County Jail on $750,000 bail.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Wednesday after police recognized him from surveillance footage of several guns being stolen from C-A-L Ranch.