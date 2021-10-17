4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $334,500

This spacious home offers plenty of bedrooms, 2 living areas & tons of kitchen counter space! As you arrive, you'll notice all the parking area & the cutest white picket fence! This floorplan offers a formal living room as well as a separate family room just a few steps down which will be perfect for all your holiday get-togethers! The gorgeous kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage + pantry & the cutest area for a coffee bar! The upper level has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and the 4th bedroom is downstairs along with it's own bathroom. The basement also gives you plenty of storage space & an oversized laundry room! You'll enjoy the backyard's covered patio, large lawn & there's also a storage shed that stays! The home has mature landscaping that includes trees, shrub & gorgeous flowers that bloom every Spring! Sit & admire the hummingbirds as you look out the living room window!