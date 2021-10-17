This spacious home offers plenty of bedrooms, 2 living areas & tons of kitchen counter space! As you arrive, you'll notice all the parking area & the cutest white picket fence! This floorplan offers a formal living room as well as a separate family room just a few steps down which will be perfect for all your holiday get-togethers! The gorgeous kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage + pantry & the cutest area for a coffee bar! The upper level has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and the 4th bedroom is downstairs along with it's own bathroom. The basement also gives you plenty of storage space & an oversized laundry room! You'll enjoy the backyard's covered patio, large lawn & there's also a storage shed that stays! The home has mature landscaping that includes trees, shrub & gorgeous flowers that bloom every Spring! Sit & admire the hummingbirds as you look out the living room window!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $334,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A Wells-area parent announced he would take his unmasked children to school Tuesday in protest of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate, th…
Trustees Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines had been scheduled to appoint five board members
When police arrived they found the suspect sitting on the porch with a gunshot wound to his right thigh
ELKO – A Winnemucca man died Sunday evening after his pickup slammed into a parked travel trailer in a residential area.
Thirteen were in the 20-49 age groups
ELKO – A vehicle accident resulting in the death of a woman at an Elko gas station/convenience store more than a year ago was resolved Thursda…
ELKO – An Elko woman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her adult daughter more than a year ago.
Biden announced in September that the Labor Department would draft a rule requiring large employers to vaccinate or test employees for COVID-19. But mines do not operate under the oversight of OSHA. They have their own regulatory agency: MSHA.
“For us, it’s about educating not selling,” Brandy said. “If we don’t have a bra in your size, I’m going to tell you we don’t have one in your size.”