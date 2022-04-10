4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,900

Amazing 4/2 Tree Street Home on huge corner lot! This home is absolutely STUNNING!!! Right when you walk in, your jaw will drop. The owner has made incredible improvements inside and out. The newly renovated kitchen bodes a beautiful wood ceiling with gorgeous beams, stainless steel appliances, a double oven, ample cabinetry and a great pantry. An addition was put on the back of the house, creating a charming pantry/wet room with a built in bench, access to the backyard, and wide staircase leading to the fully finished basement. Upstairs, new picture windows provide tons of natural light, the 3 bedrooms offer main floor living and there's even a bidet in the bathroom! Downstairs, there's a huge living room with a wood stove, laundry area, 2nd living room, 4th bedroom, 2nd bathroom and built in gun safe. Outside, you'll find a large, concrete BBQ area complete with pizza oven! There are also garden beds, a 2 car carport, 1 car garage/workshop, and sidewalks around the edges of the yard. Don't wait to schedule your own private showing today!