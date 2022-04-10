Amazing 4/2 Tree Street Home on huge corner lot! This home is absolutely STUNNING!!! Right when you walk in, your jaw will drop. The owner has made incredible improvements inside and out. The newly renovated kitchen bodes a beautiful wood ceiling with gorgeous beams, stainless steel appliances, a double oven, ample cabinetry and a great pantry. An addition was put on the back of the house, creating a charming pantry/wet room with a built in bench, access to the backyard, and wide staircase leading to the fully finished basement. Upstairs, new picture windows provide tons of natural light, the 3 bedrooms offer main floor living and there's even a bidet in the bathroom! Downstairs, there's a huge living room with a wood stove, laundry area, 2nd living room, 4th bedroom, 2nd bathroom and built in gun safe. Outside, you'll find a large, concrete BBQ area complete with pizza oven! There are also garden beds, a 2 car carport, 1 car garage/workshop, and sidewalks around the edges of the yard. Don't wait to schedule your own private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – On Wednesday, April 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a citizen stated he observed State Assemblyman John Ellison driving his vehicle over…
Police said they found a bent piece of plastic tubing known as a “tooter” in the front seat, along with tin foil that contained a brown substance
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Tuesday evening on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at his live-in girlfriend when she came…
ELKO – The manager of a “bikini bar” in West Wendover has been arrested on a charge of open or gross lewdness after a dancer accused him of fo…
ELKO – A man fired several shots inside a Spring Creek home and was later subdued by being shot with rubber bullets.
ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested more than half a dozen times last year pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and has been sentenced to …
ELKO – Police tracked down a vehicle stolen from an automobile repair shop and arrested an Elko man for grand larceny.
Bags holding more than a pound of cocaine were found in the kitchen, police said.
ELKO – A Wells businesswoman has been disqualified to run for Elko County Sheriff due to her lack of law enforcement background.
A Spring Creek man was shot to death Tuesday evening near Carlin and the shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, acc…