4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $357,000

Model: The Sparks Status - Foundation. Standard features. Buyers may choose colors up to 10/29/21. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 12/15/21. Standard features: Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.