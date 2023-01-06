4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $358,900

Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery. Renner’s publicist said in a statement that he remains in the intensive care unit following surgery on Monday. Authorities in Reno and the actor's representative have not said how Sunday's accident occurred or provided the extent of Renner's injuries. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital and that no one else was hurt in the accident.