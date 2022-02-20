Come see this beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome! You'll love the bright and airy, open concept living/dining/kitchen and all the gorgeous cabinetry with stainless steel appliances.The walk-out deck right off the living room offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and entertaining as well as great views of the golf course and the mountains! The fully finished basement includes a second living room, a 4th bedroom and a full bathroom, and an under-the-stairs wine bar! You can even walk right out the basement doors to the fenced patio area. All of the bedrooms are donned with large closets and custom shelving. HOA offers maintenance-free living and golf course access. Don't wait, see this today!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An employee at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills Underground Operation was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident.
Detectives pulled over a red Hummer at the west Elko interchange
The mining community in the Elko area is mourning the loss of Marissa Hill, who was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident at …
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Friday night on a felony child endangerment charge for allegedly leaving meth and heroin in a car with two y…
ELKO – Interstate 80’s eastbound lanes between Elko and Wells were closed Saturday afternoon when a suspect being chased committed suicide whi…
ELKO – Two people died from injuries when their pickup overturned on U.S. Highway 93.
ELKO – The Elko City Council unanimously approved a settlement agreement between the Elko Police Department and a local man arrested during a …
ELKO – An Elko man was given two suspended sentences in Elko County Jail after being arrested twice on felony charges last year.
ELKO – An Owyhee man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police responded to a south Elko residence where a 911 call had been placed…
ELKO – A domestic disturbance led to an Elko man being arrested on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.