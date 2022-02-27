Model: The Sparks RV Parking Optional Status - Permitting. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $370,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A former bank teller was arrested Thursday for allegedly bilking a customer she befriended out of more than $20,000.
Also in the trunk was “a large amount of 9mm ammo.”
ELKO – A passenger in a side-by-side was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle rolled west of Elko.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on a charge of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14.
According to i-80, the underground deposit at Granite Creek is one of the highest-grade gold deposits in North America, with resource grades over 10 grams of gold per metric ton.
ELKO – Interstate 80’s eastbound lanes between Elko and Wells were closed Saturday afternoon when a suspect being chased committed suicide whi…
ELKO – An Elko man who was on parole for burglary was arrested Friday for cheating at gambling.
ELKO – An Elko man who was accused of trying to hit a sheriff’s patrol vehicle multiple times with a stolen pickup has been sentenced to priso…
ELKO — An Elko man has been arrested on a felony battery charge after a December incident in which he allegedly drove toward a woman with his …
Detectives pulled over a red Hummer at the west Elko interchange