Model: The SPARKS GBE. Status: Not Permitted Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, 3' X 5' Kitchen Island. Builder to pay up to $10,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note, refrigerator is no longer included. Builder requests that buyer reviews GBE Options and Standard Features prior to writing an offer(See MLS Associated Docs).
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $371,900
