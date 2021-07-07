4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $379,000

Model: The Ely Status - Framing. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. See Associated Docs for New Construction Color Selections and Exterior Rendering Photos are for illustration purposes only.