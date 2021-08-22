 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $380,000

  Updated
This 4 Bedroom 2 bath home, sits on 1.41 acre parcel with plenty of RV parking. Full stucco exterior, energy efficient home. Featuring 2077 sq ft of living area, insulated 3 car garage, granite counter tops, central heating & cooling, water softener, and reverse 0smosis system. 10 ft ceilings, spacious master ste. opening kitchen/living area. Has a office/den area for work or additional bedroom in the future.

