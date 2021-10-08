Model - The Caliente Status - Finish. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 11/22/21. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $6,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $383,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A 19-year-old Elko resident was arrested for domestic battery after his parents confronted him about his alcohol consumption, according…
ELKO – Fast police work landed an Elko man in jail and resulted in the recovery of stolen credit cards on Tuesday.
ELKO – Wife, mother, friend, and the heart of the Elko Justice Court is how Cindy Ellison is remembered following her death of heart failure l…
ELKO – An Elko woman accused of strangling her adult daughter went on trial Thursday in Elko District Court.
RENO (AP) — Tribal lawyers are asking a U.S. judge in Nevada to reconsider her earlier refusal to block digging at a proposed lithium mine nea…
At least two dozen officers ended up responding to the scene.
Rate is twice as high as a month ago and 10 times higher than three months ago.
Authorities deployed stop sticks near Wadsworth, but he exited the wrong way on an on-ramp and tried to carjack another vehicle
The county also reported 432 new cases over the past week, compared with 436 the prior week