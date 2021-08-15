A lovely 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, immaculate home. Close to schools and shopping. This home shines with pride of ownership! Hardwood floors and a sunny sitting room greet you when you enter this beautiful home. The Livingroom has a gas fireplace. The kitchen features cement countertops, new appliances, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. The large master suite is located on the main level. The lower level features 3 large bedrooms, a full bathroom, family room, laundry room, and an additional room that could be used as a gym or craft room. This home is gorgeously landscaped, with mature trees, raised garden beds, and automatic sprinklers. There is a deck in the backyard as well as a hot tub and gazebo. Hurry this beauty won't wait!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two board members quit, interim superintendent steps back
Police reported no one was injured in the five-hour stand-off at an Elko residence.
ELKO – A Spring Creek couple was bound over to Elko District Court on Thursday on multiple charges related to child abuse allegations stemming…
ELKO – An Elko man was jailed Tuesday for allegedly entering the home of his ex-girlfriend while she was asleep which occurred six months ago.
The man told police he created a homemade flamethrower to defend himself from people, including Donald Trump, breaking into his home.
ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.
ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on charges of domestic violence by strangulation, his eighth incident involving domestic violence this year.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Monday for allegedly exploiting an elderly man last year.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
You could end up collecting a lot of money from Social Security. Here's how.