4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $395,000

A lovely 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, immaculate home. Close to schools and shopping. This home shines with pride of ownership! Hardwood floors and a sunny sitting room greet you when you enter this beautiful home. The Livingroom has a gas fireplace. The kitchen features cement countertops, new appliances, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. The large master suite is located on the main level. The lower level features 3 large bedrooms, a full bathroom, family room, laundry room, and an additional room that could be used as a gym or craft room. This home is gorgeously landscaped, with mature trees, raised garden beds, and automatic sprinklers. There is a deck in the backyard as well as a hot tub and gazebo. Hurry this beauty won't wait!

