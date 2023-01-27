 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $395,500

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $395,500

Model - The ELY GBE Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, 3' X 5' Kitchen Island. Builder to pay up to $10,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note, refrigerator is no longer included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News