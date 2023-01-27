Model - The ELY GBE Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, 3' X 5' Kitchen Island. Builder to pay up to $10,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note, refrigerator is no longer included.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $395,500
ELKO – One miner was killed and another injured Monday afternoon at the Goldstrike Underground operation, Nevada Gold Mines reported Tuesday morning.
“Thank you to everyone stuck on the lift for your patience as the crews worked as quickly as possible to get you down.”
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on multiple charges early Monday morning after police responded to a “theft in progress” at a motorsports dealership.
A Crescent Valley man was jailed Wednesday after entering a motel room and allegedly threatening a woman who was taking a shower
Jan. 17
ELKO – Police say they have identified the people involved in a Jan. 19 shooting on the 12th Street Bridge.
City, club answer questions on major project
Donna Beadle wore a borrowed pair of snowshoes and Juan Solis used binoculars to search as they followed Bumble’s tracks through snow and across streams
Alexandra M. Molina, 27, of Elko was arrested Jan. 15, 2023, at Albertson’s for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and…
ELKO — Hello Elko readers, my name is Tiffany Williams and I am the new vice principal at Elko High School but not new to Elko County or the s…