Home completed and ready for your buyer! Model: The CARSON. Status - Complete. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. Standard features: Carpet and Tile flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $399,900
