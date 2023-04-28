Model - The Ely GBE Status - Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entry, dining room, kitchen, laundry and baths Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, 3' X 5' Kitchen Island. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note, refrigerator is no longer included. Builder to pay up to $10,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $403,500
