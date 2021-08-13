Model: The Carson Status - Permitted. Standard features: Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $410,000
