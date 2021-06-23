4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $434,300

Model - The Amargosa with Covered Patio. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.