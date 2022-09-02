4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $439,000

Model: The CARSON. Status - Complete. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. Standard features: Carpet and Tile flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender.