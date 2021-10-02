this is a wonderful house lots of room to grow sit out on your enclosed patio or man cave what ever you want to use it for with its own kitchen you can bbq have a fifties night possibilities are endless master bathroom has a jetted tub for relaxing soak after a hard days work beautiful view of the city below a must see to appreciate you can view wild life lots of trees chicken coop many extras pantry that just keep going double oven one is convection all appliances stay including washer & dryer2 flat screen tvs stay mounted on wall raised garden beds for your green thumb the 3 1/2 car garage has a pull through feature with remotes 11 ceiling fans throughout the home10 acre horse property allows 2 horses per acre property fronts on three separate roads ther is a coy pond double pain windows in every room 2 water softeners house sits on a 5 foot foundation assessor says ther is 2700 square feet and additional feet counting enclosed patio and extra kitchen 3438square feet total dont miss this opportunity to own this beautiful piece property
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $439,500
