The Waterford Model. Be the first to buy a home in Bailey Homes newest Subdivision! All of the HIGH QUALITY construction standards this builder is known for plus NEW FLOORPLANS and DESIGNS. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot with easy access off of Celtic Way close to the most popular shopping areas and amenities in Elko. Spacious great room with electric fireplace. Kitchen includes large island, walk in pantry and upgraded appliance package with double ovens. Master Suite includes oversized closet and attached bathroom with separate tiled shower stall, jetted tub and double sinks.10' Ceilings throughout. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $439,900
