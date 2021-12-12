4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $439,900

The Waterford Model. Be one of the first to buy a home in Bailey Homes newest Subdivision! All of the HIGH QUALITY construction standards this builder is known for. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot with easy access off of Celtic Way close to the most popular shopping areas and amenities in Elko. Spacious great room with electric fireplace. Kitchen includes large island, walk in pantry and upgraded appliance package. Master Suite includes oversized closet and attached bathroom with separate tiled shower stall, jetted tub and double sinks. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify. Photos are of the Waterford Model Home (complete and available for showing) located at 3102 Newcastle Circle.