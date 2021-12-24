Model: The Amargosa Status - Not permitted. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. There is an annual fee for Road maintenance (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.) ON HOLD UNTIL JANUARY 5, 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $445,000
ELKO – Motorists were advised of possible traffic delays Wednesday evening on Interstate 80 east of Elko following a fatal crash.
ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the strangling death of her adult daughter last year.
SPRING CREEK – Deputies and detectives with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two reports of residences being shot in the Spr…
ELKO – A woman who was the subject of multiple complaints about her behavior on Dec. 10 has been charged with grabbing an officer by his priva…
The mostly vacant land originally contained mainline railroad tracks that ran through downtown Elko before they were moved in the 1980s for safety reasons.
ELKO – A Colorado truck driver was arrested in Elko County after being accused of pointing a gun at a motorist on U.S. Highway 93.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a child two years ago.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested this week on a charge of breaking into an ATV dealership and making off with more than $1,000 worth of sportswear.
