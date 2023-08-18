This remarkable home is calling your name. It boasts 4 bedrooms, one is the spacious master suite with a vast walk-in closet. It offers a perfect blend of a modern or farmhouse look, whichever you choose. The kitchen has a deep farmhouse sink, upgraded granite, stainless steel appliances, and tons of room for all of your culinary needs. Spend family time together in the kitchen while watching the game with the open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Outside is a sprinkler system ready for your future landscaping and the back is fully fenced with vinyl fencing. It rests on a corner lot and has a huge 3 car garage for plenty of room for parking. This quiet neighborhood is waiting for you! Don't let this stunning home slip by.