4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $453,600

A pall of dust is looming over the Las Vegas area thanks to high winds. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust alert Friday morning for the Las Vegas metropolitan area. Winds were gusting Thursday night between 35 to 45 mph. Officials warn the higher than usual dust levels are causing low visibility. They are also unhealthy, especially for those with sensitive respiratory issues. They recommend older people and children remain indoors to avoid particulates. The hope is that the dust will clear up in the afternoon.