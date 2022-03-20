 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $464,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $464,900

The Waterford Model. All of the HIGH QUALITY construction standards this builder is known for. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot with easy access off of Celtic Way close to the most popular shopping areas and amenities in Elko. Spacious great room with electric fireplace. Kitchen includes large island, walk in pantry and upgraded appliance package with double ovens. Master Suite includes oversized closet and attached bathroom with separate tiled shower stall, jetted tub and double sinks. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify. Pictures are of the same floorplan on a different lot.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Long Canyon mine going up for sale

Long Canyon mine going up for sale

The Long Canyon mine about halfway between Wells and Wendover has been ramping down this past year in preparation for stopping mining temporar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News