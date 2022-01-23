 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with vaulted ceilings, neutral colors & plenty of natural daylight. The kitchen features a gas range, stainless steel appliances, large island & upgraded granite & tile backsplash. The master suite has a large bathroom with double sinks, tile shower & jetted tub. The main level offers 2 additional guest bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bathroom along with another half bath for added convenience! The fully finished walk-out basement was designed to entertain - you'll enjoy the large open family room with a kitchenette and both the family room & upstairs living area have been pre-wired for your audio system! This home was designed to not have any window wells in the basement so you have excellent views out of every window and there is plenty of storage! The basement offers a 4th bedroom and full bathroom with an elegant tile shower with 5 body sprays & rainfall shower. Outside, no expense was spared with full landscaping, trees, curbing, fencing, a large deck + an extended cement patio AND an RV parking pad! So many extras in this pristine home!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carlin man charged in fatal crash

Carlin man charged in fatal crash

ELKO – A Carlin man has been charged in last summer’s high-speed crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and injured three other passengers.

Independence Farm and Ranch sold

Independence Farm and Ranch sold

The ranch borders the Long Canyon gold mine operated by Nevada Gold Mines to the east, and the historic Winecup Gamble Ranch borders the northern edge. The Mustang Monument wild horse ranch is at the southern border.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News