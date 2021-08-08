4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $480,000

Welcome to 1110 Dry Creek Trail. Are you looking for a home close to everything, with land, that is immaculate and like brand new condition inside and out? Look no further! As you pull up you will notice this home has full stucco exterior, gorgeous mature landscaping, and a large 3 car garage. When you step inside of this open concept layout home, you will see all new vinyl flooring throughout the entire home, updated lighting, a huge dining area for family dinners, and a big living room with a natural gas stove. The generous sized kitchen has 3CM granite countertops with chiseled edges and a natural gas stovetop. This one level home features 4 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will fall in love the master suite. Featuring a sliding glass door to the back patio oasis, a large soaker tub with separate walk in shower, dual vanities, and a large walk in closet. The backyard is serene and beautiful, fully fenced and mature landscaping. No HOA required and NO WATER BILL since the home is on a private well. This home boasts pride of ownership and is ready for you to move in and make it your forever home.