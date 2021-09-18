4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $485,000

Location Location! This 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home is on a corner lot, fully landscaped and ready to make your own. Main floor has 2 bedrooms and office/den with open floor plan. Basement has 2 bedrooms and bathroom as well as a family room with pellet stove. The back yard is fully landscaped with a covered Pergola full length of the back side of home patio is plumbed with natural gas for your BBQ. Don't wait to schedule your appointment as this home won't last long. Back on the market no fault to the seller.