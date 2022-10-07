 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $489,900

New Construction home that sits on 1.78 acres with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Elko Grande 2 Model that offers a very spacious open living, dining, GOURMET KITCHEN (double oven, microwave, dishwasher, pot filler, flat top electric stove with range hood, & center island), 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch and a 20X20 covered back patio. Beautiful, CUSTOM BUILT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, thick 50oz carpet, UPGRADED & LARGER size windows, keyless entry on all exterior doors, & plenty of LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile bath/shower, double sink, & walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Construction is complete and has CofO. $2,000 preferred lender credit! Agent and owner are related.

