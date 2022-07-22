 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $491,100

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $491,100

Model: The Amargosa with Covered Patio. RV Parking Optional. Status - Permitted Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

