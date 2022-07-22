Model: The Amargosa with Covered Patio. RV Parking Optional. Status - Permitted Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $491,100
Asman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup with Utah license plate T287M.
ELKO – An Elko man was jailed around 1 a.m. Friday on a felony charge of child abuse.
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Saturday after being accused of stealing a firearm while babysitting.
West Wendover is getting ready to grow as a large land transfer that has been in the works for about 25 years enters the final stages.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday for allegedly threatening someone with a gun, and also on a warrant for statutory sexual seduction.
ELKO – Four employees at Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldstrike Meikle underground operation were trapped for about six hours Tuesday due to a “ground …
ELKO – A Carlin woman has been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after pleading no contest to child neglect or endangerment, a gross misdemeanor.
Alfredo Gonzalez Puentes was sentenced to up to eight years in prison but is scheduled to be released after serving a little over three years
Ranches nearby have structure protection in place with engines on standby and crews are building fire line around them to support that effort.
An Elko woman who pressed a knife against a patron’s throat in a downtown bar has been sentenced to prison.