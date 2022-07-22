 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $491,999

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $491,999

Are you looking for a "like new" home that offers the serenity of a rural location but is located close to town? Come into this immaculate "like new home" with a lot of upgrades in the new Tower Hill subdivision. This 4 spacious bedroom and 2.5 bath home boasts tons of natural light throughout! The Gourmet Kitchen with lots of storage, granite counter tops, dual sink, large island with storage and dual convection oven is perfect for the at home chef. Enjoy the stunning views from this hilltop dream day or night. After a long day soak your cares away in the massive en suite bathroom with soaker tub. 2 larger bedrooms upstairs; one with attached bath (en suite) and one without. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are similar in size. Large 3 car garage provides storage for your toys! Lots of space to ride recreational vehicles right from your front door! Home is partially landscaped on low maintenance drip and sprinkler system. Home has lots of potential for creating the perfect place to entertain!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manhunt continues following Utah slaying

Manhunt continues following Utah slaying

Asman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup with Utah license plate T287M.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News