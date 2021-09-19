4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $494,000

This gorgeous home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a large lot & has gorgeous interior touches! The main floorplan is bright & open - perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen includes an oversized island, double ovens, plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry! You will love the cream cabinets, beautiful granite countertops & tile flooring! The main level also offers a half bath that's perfect for guests & a laundry/mud room off of the garage. Upstairs you will find spacious bedrooms including an oversized BONUS room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, family/game room or home theater! The master suite is truly a retreat! The room is enormous and boasts a magnificent bathroom with double sinks, tile shower, corner soaking tub & tons of natural light - check out all of the windows! The garage is oversized and features the tandem option which can be used for an ATV, small car, home gym or workshop area. The property features a gravel RV parking pad, large storage shed and overlooks the hillside - very easy access to go off-roading!