This gorgeous home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a large lot & has gorgeous interior touches! The main floorplan is bright & open - perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen includes an oversized island, double ovens, plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry! You will love the cream cabinets, beautiful granite countertops & tile flooring! The main level also offers a half bath that's perfect for guests & a laundry/mud room off of the garage. Upstairs you will find spacious bedrooms including an oversized BONUS room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, family/game room or home theater! The master suite is truly a retreat! The room is enormous and boasts a magnificent bathroom with double sinks, tile shower, corner soaking tub & tons of natural light - check out all of the windows! The garage is oversized and features the tandem option which can be used for an ATV, small car, home gym or workshop area. The property features a gravel RV parking pad, large storage shed and overlooks the hillside - very easy access to go off-roading!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $494,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? …
Spring Creek High School was reported to have between 190 and 200 exclusions, including close contacts and more than 40 positive cases
ELKO – Revised rules are going into effect for Elko’s Humanitarian Campground to improve the site by limiting tent sizes and doing away with t…
“We need something to show this town – especially the downtown – how bad it’s dying … it’s just falling apart.”
Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander said he has talked with parents who are concerned about exclusions
Hospitals in all parts of Nevada have reached “alert” levels on staffing, which means “immediate additional mitigation methods are required to keep the hospital system operational.”
Effort launched to seek new solutions
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid 19 vaccine, making it the first Covid-19 vaccine to move beyon…
“At NNRH we will continue to care for every sick person who comes through our doors”
As Sheriff of this great County, I have a responsibility to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I also have an absolute …