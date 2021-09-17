4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $494,000

Model: The Zephyr Status -Permitted. The buyer may choose colors and options until 10/1/21. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth cooktop, double wall oven and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Road maintenance fee is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.)