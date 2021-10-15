4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $494,000

Model: The Zephyr Status - Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. There is a $360.00 annual fee for Road Maitenence( see Road Maitenence Agreement in Associated Docs.