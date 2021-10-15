4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $495,900

Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter through an 8ft front door and admire the 9ft ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring you'll see throughout the main areas of the home. Vaulted open concept kitchen and living room spaces are complimented with a defined dining room and sliding glass door that opens up to a large covered patio. Chefs kitchen offers gourmet double door refrigerator/freezer, convenient pot filler, stainless steel vented hood over an electric stove, and a walk-in pantry including multiple electrical outlets all hidden behind a large sliding barn door. Oversized granite topped island has a deep single basin kitchen sink and Moen motion sense kitchen faucet. Feel the upgraded carpet in the master bedroom. Master ensuite with his and hers vanities, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowl, soaker tub, a rain fall shower head over the walk-in ceramic tile surrounded shower and Euro glass door. Home is permitted. *Photos for illustration purposes only ALL SELECTIONS CAN BE PICKED BY BUYER*