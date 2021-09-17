Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter through an 8ft front door and admire the 9ft ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring you'll see throughout the main areas of the home. Vaulted open concept kitchen and living room spaces are complimented with a defined dining room and sliding glass door that opens up to a large covered patio. Chefs kitchen offers gourmet double door refrigerator/freezer, convenient pot filler, stainless steel vented hood over an electric stove, and a walk-in pantry including multiple electrical outlets all hidden behind a large sliding barn door. Oversized granite topped island has a deep single basin kitchen sink and Moen motion sense kitchen faucet. Feel the upgraded carpet in the master bedroom. Master ensuite with separate vanities, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowl, soaker tub, a rain fall shower head over the walk-in ceramic tile surrounded shower and Euro glass door. Status: Permitted- selections can still be made. *Photos for illustration purposes only*
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid 19 vaccine, making it the first Covid-19 vaccine to move beyon…
What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? …
Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander said he has talked with parents who are concerned about exclusions
“We need something to show this town – especially the downtown – how bad it’s dying … it’s just falling apart.”
Hospitals in all parts of Nevada have reached “alert” levels on staffing, which means “immediate additional mitigation methods are required to keep the hospital system operational.”
“At NNRH we will continue to care for every sick person who comes through our doors”
Thank you for your support of the free citizens of Elko County. You have been elected to ensure that our natural rights are secure from all th…
Sept. 14Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a fe…
ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested Wednesday on a stalking charge, nearly four months after he allegedly made death threats to an animal control…