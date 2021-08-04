 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,046
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,046

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,046

Merwin Homes model 5 by MPM. MH5 floor plan is a spacious 2029 sq ft open concept layout with 4 bedroom, 3 bath, and a 3 car garage. Standard features include: 3 CM granite, 8 ft front door, Moen motion sense kitchen faucet, stainless steel appliances, single basin kitchen sink, pot filler in kitchen, vented hood, gourmet refrigerator, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowls, rain shower head, waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring, and tile. Central air. Taxes have not yet been assessed buyer to verify. For questions please contact listing agent. Home may vary from illustration.

