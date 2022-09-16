The Waterford Model. All of the HIGH QUALITY construction standards this builder is known for. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Cambridge Estates Subdivision off of Celtic Way close to the most popular shopping areas and amenities in Elko. It's spacious great room has luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and includes a fireplace. Kitchen has a large island, walk in pantry and upgraded appliance package. Master Suite includes oversized closet and attached bathroom with separate tiled shower stall, jetted tub and double sinks. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify. Photos are of another Waterford Model Home on a different lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $499,900
