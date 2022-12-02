 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $500,000

388 Stageline Loop sits nestled on 10 acres North of Elko. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this like new Caliente Model home has plenty of room for all your needs. Home features tankless water heater, quartz countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, stainless steel appliances, water softener, reverse osmosis, and more upgrades! The property has fruit trees, and additional gravel added to the driveway. Most of the property has been brush hogged. Add this home to your list today!

