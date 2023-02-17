This large 4 bedroom, 2 bath Beck Built Home sits on an acre and a half of land. The spacious lot offers RV parking, attached 3 car garage and a storage shed. The home has an open floor plan with tile flooring in the kitchen, dining, laundry room, bathrooms, and entryway. The large master bedroom has a walk in closet. The master bath has two sinks, tub and a walk-in shower. The home has a large bonus room that can be used as a family room or game room. Enjoy outdoor dining all summer long from the comfort of the covered patio. Schedule your showing today.