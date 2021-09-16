This gorgeous home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a large lot & has gorgeous interior touches! The main floorplan is bright & open - perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen includes an oversized island, double ovens, plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry! You will love the cream cabinets, beautiful granite countertops & tile flooring! The main level also offers a half bath that's perfect for guests & a laundry/mud room off of the garage. Upstairs you will find spacious bedrooms including an oversized BONUS room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, family/game room or home theater! The master suite is truly a retreat! The room is enormous and boasts a magnificent bathroom with double sinks, tile shower, corner soaking tub & tons of natural light - check out all of the windows! The garage is oversized and features the tandem option which can be used for an ATV, small car, home gym or workshop area. The property features a gravel RV parking pad, large storage shed and overlooks the hillside - very easy access to go off-roading!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $505,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid 19 vaccine, making it the first Covid-19 vaccine to move beyon…
What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? …
Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander said he has talked with parents who are concerned about exclusions
“We need something to show this town – especially the downtown – how bad it’s dying … it’s just falling apart.”
Hospitals in all parts of Nevada have reached “alert” levels on staffing, which means “immediate additional mitigation methods are required to keep the hospital system operational.”
ELKO – An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges.
Sept. 14Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a fe…
Statewide in Nevada, the number of new COVID cases has been rising over the past week, although test positivity rates are down