4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $505,000

Welcome to this wonderfully maintained 4 bedroom home with a finished basement, gorgeous over-sized kitchen & a great backyard! Situated on nearly a quarter acre, CORNER lot, this home allows ample parking space and has additional cement all the way to the detached single car garage (in addition to your attached TRIPLE car garage!). Inside, you'll appreciate the open living area with a chef's kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, gas range, stainless steel appliances and a large island (that accommodates seating for 5!). The master suite is a great size and offers dual closets + large soaking tub. The 2nd bedroom on the main level allows convenient access to the guest bath. Downstairs you'll find an extended family room that allows plenty of room for entertaining, home gym or more! The bedrooms are great sizes and have large closets as well! True pride shows in the backyard starting with the covered patio. You'll have generous room for your backyard BBQ's, firepit or just relaxing under the string lights. The yard has been tastefully landscaped with trees, lawn & curbing throughout. Put this home on your MUST-SEE List ASAP!