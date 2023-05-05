Practically brand new home on 10 acres. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is just 16 miles north on Mountain City Hwy. Built by Beck Built Homes in 2021. This home features $7,623.00 in builder upgrades including stone veneer exterior, additional cabinetry, double wall oven, rain shower head in master bath, pull handles on drawers. In addition to granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including microwave, electric smooth top range, double wall oven, and refrigerator.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $510,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“This gentleman is known to many members of the Elko Police Department and our collective hearts go out to his family in this traumatic time”
Now that the rec center is “under full design,” architects are working on two ideas with renderings and 3D models to submit to the public for a vote.
An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday at the Elko Inn on a drug charge and for failing to appear in court on an earlier charge of credit card fraud
Jushelle M. Bauer, 47, of Elko was arrested April 23, 2023, at Gold Dusts West Casino for violation of condition of parole.
“Based on our investigation this appears to be accidental and no foul play is suspected”