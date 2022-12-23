 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $514,100

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $514,100

Model: The Armargosa with Covered Patio. Status - Permitted. This lot is available as land only for $90,000. Buyer may choose colors. Close of Escrow is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard.

